Sir Anthony Hopkins gets COVID-19 vaccine

Sir Anthony Hopkins sees the "light at the end of the tunnel" after getting his COVID-19 vaccine.
The 'Silence of the Lambs' star has received the first dose of the vaccine in Hollywood, Los Angeles and admitted it has been a relief after "one year of self imposed quarantine".
Taking to Twitter to share his excitement, he said: "THANK YOU ... CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, and my dear friend, Dr. Maria Teresa Ochoa ... Light at the end of the tunnel (after one year of self imposed quarantine (sic)"
Anthony recently hit another health milestone as he revealed last month that he is celebrating 45 years of sobriety, opening up about the "wake up call" he experienced at the time.
He said: "Hello everyone. New year is coming. It's been a tough year, full of grief and sadness for many many people. But 45 years ago today, I had a wake up call. I was heading for disaster, drinking myself to death. I'm not preaching - but I got a little message, saying, 'Do you want to live or die?' And suddenly the relief came and my life has been amazing. I have my off days and sometimes little days of doubt. But all in all, I say hang in there.
"Today is the tomorrow you were so worried about yesterday. Don't give up. Keep fighting. Be bold, the mighty forces will come to your aid. That's all I can say."
Meanwhile, the 83-year-old actor previously insisted he isn't afraid of death.
Asked if he's frightened of death, he said: "Not at all. I've got no choice. What's the point in being frightened? We're all going to die ... It's the inability to use words properly. 'He passed on'. What do you mean? He died. There's no respectable way of looking at it. When you're dead, you're a lump of meat and you decay very rapidly ... I don't think I will go mad now. The best I can say of myself is that I've tunnelled through the mountain of my life and come out the other side. I think once you get past the mid-70s and you're in your 80s, then you feel OK because you know your time is limited and you'd better get on with it and enjoy it."
