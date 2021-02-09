Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine join forces for NHS advert

Sir Elton John and Sir Michael Caine are urging people to take up the COVID-19 vaccine.
The 73-year-old 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker and the 87-year-old actor appear in a new NHS advert - filmed at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital - to ask people to get their jab.
In the video, Elton said: "The more people in society that get vaccinated, the more chance there is of eradicating the national COVID pandemic ... It is really important to know that the vaccines have all been through and met the necessary safety and quality standards."
Elton and Michael appear alongside one another in the advert, which is based around the two of them auditioning to be part of the short advertisement.
And the campaign's co-ordinator, Professor Lord Ara Darzi - who is co-director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London - believes Elton and Michael are the perfect people for the advert as they're "humorous and engaging".
He said: "I asked them [to take part] and they were extremely generous in giving us the time to do this, which I was very grateful for, and I hope it does the job in convincing the population that vaccines for COVID is the best way out of this pandemic. They were extremely keen to help in any way possible. They're humorous and engaging and I think many people who have had two thoughts about this will think again."
Whilst NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens added: "Well over nine out of 10 people aged 75 and over have already taken up the offer of their NHS COVID vaccination, and now we want to encourage everyone in the high priority groups to do so. That's why we're grateful to Sir Elton and Sir Michael for helping the NHS promote vaccine uptake, building on the fast and efficient programme to date, which has seen the NHS already vaccinate one in four adults across England."
