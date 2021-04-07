Sir Elton John hails 'perfect' Demi Lovato

Sir Elton John thinks Demi Lovato is "perfect".
The 74-year-old singer has heaped praise on Demi, describing her response to her addiction troubles as "brave".
He said in Demi's YouTube documentary series, 'Dancing with the Devil': "When you’re young and you’re famous, my god, it’s tough. You are put up on a pedestal and you’re not supposed to be human.
"Demi Lovato is god, she’s fantastic, she’s perfect – but of course we’re not perfect, we’re all human beings. She’s human and she’s adorable and she’s brave."
In the episode, Demi revealed she still smokes marijuana occasionally.
The 28-year-old star - who suffered a drug overdose in 2018 - admitted that total sobriety isn't really an option for her at the moment.
She explained: "I feel like that’s setting myself up for failure because I am such a black and white thinker. I’ve had it in my head for years that one drink was equivalent to a crackpipe."
However, Elton - who has also struggled with addiction - doesn't think that doing something in moderation really works.
He said: "If you drink, you’re going to drink more. If you take a pill, you’re going to take another one. You either do it or you don’t."
Elton also praised the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker for being so open about her troubles.
He explained: "Isolation is the worst thing you can do. Ask for help. Asking for help was so hard for me because I thought I could do everything myself.
"The great thing about Demi is that she has opened up about her addictions and her problems and the stress and the pressure of fame at such a young, early age, and a lot of people are afraid to open up about it, and I think once you open up about it, you get the monkey off your back and you come out in the open."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.