Sir Elton John is 'back home and in good health' after being rushed to hospital

Sir Elton John is "back home and in good health" after being rushed to hospital.

The 76-year-old pop icon suffered a fall at his French villa on Sunday (27.08.23) evening and went to the local hospital as a "precaution" but representatives for the 'Candle in the Wind' singer confirmed that he left the hospital on Monday morning and is now in "good health" at home.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.