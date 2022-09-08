Sir Elton John won't sell back catalogue

Sir Elton John has rejected "head-spinning" offers to sell his back catalogue.

The 75-year-old singer has decided against following the likes of Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen by handing over the rights to some of his biggest hits because he doesn't need the money and still "cares passionately" about his songs.

Top Videos

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.