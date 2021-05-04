Sir Elton John's fitness focus

Sir Elton John has "really gotten fit" in lockdown.
The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker has spent the last 14 months focusing on his fitness as he wants to "be the fittest he has ever been" when he goes back out on tour following the coronavirus pandemic.
He shared: "In lockdown I've really gotten fit. I walk in the pool, I play tennis. I wanted to come out the other side not overweight. When I go back on tour I am going to be the fittest I have ever been. A lot of shame comes from the way I've put on weight. It's been with me all my life.
"I am Type B diabetic so I have to watch what I eat. I have two kids I want to see and be around as much as possible. You have to do something about [weight gain] and sit down with a doctor or nutritionist and say, 'How do I do it?' It comes down to, what do you want for the rest of your life? I have had a lot of help. My doctor said, 'Elton, get yourself together, do as you're told' and you will see the benefits of it."
Whilst the 74-year-old singer has had a positive lockdown experience, he slammed those who use social media to make derogatory marks towards other, admitting it has become rife in the pandemic.
Speaking on the Deeney Talks podcast, he added: "During lockdown, we've seen social media being used to abuse people racially. Not just being gay, but racially as well. People are so cruel to each other and it's because they hide behind their social messaging or whatever they do. If they had to write their names on it, they wouldn't do it. And I just think it's just awful that people can write anonymous things about people being gay, being of another political persuasion, religious persuasion, or just plain racial."
