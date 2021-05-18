Sir Michael Caine 'cuts down' on alcohol for grandchildren

Sir Michael Caine has "cut down" on drinking for the sake of his grandchildren.
The 88-year-old actor – who has daughters Natasha and Dominique with wife Shakira – admitted 12-year-old Taylor and 11-year-old twins Miles and Allegra have given him a "new lease of life" so he's trying to lead a healthier lifestyle in order to be around longer for them.
He said: "I've cut down on the drink and got a new outlook on life.
"I thought I wasn't going to have grandchildren and suddenly I have three. They're my fountain of youth and they've given me a whole new lease of life without any of the worries or the troubles. I'm completely besotted and so is my wife."
The ‘Alfie’ star has found being a grandfather has surpassed anything else in his life, including his previous "highs" of being knighted and winning two Academy Awards.
He added: "I've had some high points in my life - I've won two Academy Awards and I've been given a knighthood and I used to think you couldn’t get better than that but you can, because then I got my grandchildren, which is better than anything.
"The wonderful thing about grandchildren is something someone once said, which is they fill a hole in your heart which you didn’t know was empty. And I think that’s absolutely true."
Despite his career accomplishments, Michael is "proudest" of his parenting.
Speaking to Candis magazine about fatherhood, he shared: "One of the things that I am proudest of in my life is that I am a great father.
"And I know I am a great father because if you ask my daughters, they'll tell you so too.The best thing I ever heard about being a father to daughters was that a great father is a man who spends time with his daughters, not money on them. Well, I spend the money too, because I have some – to tell you the truth, I tend to spoil them. But the time is the important thing. I love spending time with them and they seem to like spending time with me."
