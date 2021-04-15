Sir Mick Jagger 'couldn't be bothered' to write life story

Sir Mick Jagger "couldn't be bothered" to write his autobiography.
The Rolling Stones frontman had signed a deal to write his life story but found it a "dull and upsetting" experience, so gave back the advance he'd received from publishers.
He told BBC 6 Music: “This is not a process you can just do in a week, you know. I must say that it wasn’t the most enjoyable experience, to be honest. I found it ultimately dull and upsetting and there wasn’t that many highs out of it. I just said, ‘Oh I can’t be bothered with this’ and gave the money back.”
The 77-year-old legend gave up because reminiscing about the past "takes a lot out of you".
He added: "I really didn't enjoy it... reliving my life, to the detriment of living in the now.
"It takes a lot of reliving emotions, reliving friendships, reliving ups and downs."
While he wasn't tempted back to writing during lockdown, Mick has been "pretty creative" over the last year.
He said: "I've written a lot of songs and finished records.
"Obviously, it's not as good as being together in the same room with a group of musicians. I mean, there's really no substitute for that. But one of the things that kept me going through the lockdown [has been] being able to play music and set up little studios, wherever.
The Rolling Stones had an American tour cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but the 'Brown Sugar' singer is hoping it won't be too long before they can get back on the road.
He said: "Hopefully things will somewhere near normal by the end of the summer, let's hope, anyway."
Discussing his plans until then, he quipped: "Improve guitar playing. Practice mouth organ. Do more dancing. Get ready for tour.
"You know, I gotta get in shape because the tour could be sooner than I think. So I've got to be ready for that. And keep the songs coming."
