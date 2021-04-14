Sir Mick Jagger slams anti-vaxxers

Sir Mick Jagger thinks those who won't take coronavirus vaccines are "irrational".
The Rolling Stones frontman admitted lyrics in 'Eazy Sleazy' - his surprise collaboration with Dave Grohl - are “a p***-take on conspiracy theories” and though he was astonished by the views of some of his "relatively sensible" friends and family members about the immunisation programme, he's learned there is "no point" in trying to change their minds with reasonable discussion.
He said: "It just seems to be that even people you know that are relatively sensible about a lot of things have one thing that they just don’t kind of get.
"I have several friends and relations and they go off on these things that just doesn’t… They’re just irrational.
"Of course, there’s no point in speaking to people about it. They don’t get it. They got what they believe in and they believe in that. And it doesn’t matter what you say, they’re gonna believe in it. And rational thought doesn’t work.
"Even a country like France that prided themselves in the 18th Century on rationality is the most anti-vaccine country in Western democracy. It’s not as if [vaccines] are a new thing...
"You can’t argue with these people. So that’s how I got to the conspiracy theories; through the anti-vaxxers. Even I didn’t mention it in that verse; I probably should’ve though [since] I just went off on it."
The 77-year-old rocker feels "lucky" that he spent lockdown in the countryside because he knows not everyone had a "nice place" to be able to be outdoors and still apart from others.
He told Rolling Stone magazine: "People are really suffering in some places and don’t have the advantages that we have. So you went up and down and you had to be adaptable. Obviously, I’m luckier than most. I’ve never spent so long in the country.
"I always had somewhere I could go outside. The idea of being locked up in an urban apartment without being able to go out — which a lot of my friends were — must have been really awful.
"You miss seeing people; you miss conversation; you miss interaction; you miss playing music with people. All of that was difficult. But I can’t say I had a hard time. It wasn’t what I wanted, but I was able to deal with it because I was lucky enough to be able to have these nice places to hole up in. But not everyone does."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.