Sir Mick Jagger's brother Chris writing memoir

Sir Mick Jagger's brother Chris is penning his own memoir.
The 73-year-old musician - whose brother is the frontman of the Rolling Stones - has penned his own tome about his life and he admits it was "a lot harder" than he thought it would be.
He said: "I wrote it myself - I didn’t have a ghost writer - so I had to find my voice. Writing took longer than I anticipated. It was a lot harder than I thought. Writing doesn’t have to be all poetry. I’ve even got some recipes in there."
In the new autobiography, Chris will open about his own career as well as his childhood, growing up with Mick.
Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper's Sebastian Shakespeare column, he added: "Mick and I share similar early influences, and our parents were central to that."
Whilst Chris has now got his own memoir, Mick previously admitted he "couldn't be bothered" to write his autobiography as he found it a "dull and upsetting" experience, so gave back the advance he'd received from publishers.
He explained: "This is not a process you can just do in a week, you know. I must say that it wasn’t the most enjoyable experience, to be honest. I found it ultimately dull and upsetting and there wasn’t that many highs out of it. I just said, ‘Oh I can’t be bothered with this’ and gave the money back. I really didn't enjoy it... reliving my life, to the detriment of living in the now. It takes a lot of reliving emotions, reliving friendships, reliving ups and downs."
