Sir Patrick Stewart can only make beans on toast

Sir Patrick Stewart can only cook beans on toast.
The 'Star Trek' actor uploaded a clip of himself tucking into the meal on Twitter and confessed that he has eaten "thousands of times" as he poked fun at food writer Melissa Clark.
In a video captioned 'My signature dish since 1948', Patrick said: "The only dish I can make and I ate it probably thousands of times all the way through my childhood. Beans on toast, eat your heart out Melissa Clark."
The 80-year-old actor added that eating beans on toast brought back memories of being a child.
Patrick said: "I'm eight years old again."
The star revealed last year that he had been writing his autobiography during lockdown where he would share tales of 'Star Trek' and 'X-Men' with his fans.
Patrick said: "This is what I've been up to during lockdown. It's the first 84 pages of my autobiography ... I'd been asked many times before to write about Star Trek and X-Men, but there was never any time, never a window. Then suddenly there were hours and hours in every day."
Stewart also explained that there are some days when information "comes pouring out" while he finds it tougher to write on others.
He said: "Some days it's hard, on others it's like a dam opening and the words come pouring out - but it's probably s***."
Patrick had previously revealed that writing an autobiography had "been in his mind for several years".
He shared: "The idea of writing a memoir based on my life and career has been in my mind for several years, but always the demands of work have pushed it into the background."
