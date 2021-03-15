Sir Rod Stewart eager to make Los Angeles return

Sir Rod Stewart can't wait to visit Los Angeles when the coronavirus pandemic eases.
The 76-year-old singer has homes in California, Palm Beach and London, but he's been stuck at home in the UK amid the health crisis and he's now eager to return to the US.
He said: "I love them all, but my favorite place is Los Angeles, which is where I spend most of my time.
"I haven't been able to go back because of COVID, and I've been restricted to England, which I'm not complaining about. But because I can't leave, I haven't seen three of my children and my granddaughter in a year which is heartbreaking."
The 'Maggie May' hitmaker is now eager to return to touring, having spent so many months at home during the pandemic.
He told People: "My tours needed to be rescheduled, so I'm looking forward to visiting many of my favourite places when it is safe to do so."
Rod has been wearing a cast on his ankle over recent months, meaning he's been forced to put his sports interests on hold for a while.
He said: "I have a bad ankle injury, which I suffered from being tackled by my 15-year-old son.
"My football days are over, although I can still kick a ball when needed."
Last year, Rod revealed he used to run-up huge phone bills to get soccer updates while on tour.
The music legend used to call his dad Robert in Scotland so he could keep up-to-date with the Scotland national team's results in the 70s.
He shared: "To get to the 1974 World Cup in Germany, we had to beat Czechoslovakia and this was another game I didn’t see, because I was working with the Faces, but I remember it like it was yesterday.
"I used to phone up and my dad would put the phone by the television and I would listen for the whole game.
"Then they would send me a bill for hundreds of quid. I would say, ‘What person in his right mind would be on a phone call for 90-odd minutes?’ They would say, 'Oh yes, I suppose it is a mistake, Mr Stewart,' and I would get a bill for 10 quid."
