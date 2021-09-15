Sir Rod Stewart: I love high-street shopping

Sir Rod Stewart loves to shop at high-street stores.
The 76-year-old singer is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 250 million records worldwide - but he still likes to do his shopping on the high street.
The London-born star - who is married to 50-year-old model Penny Lancaster - told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I love Zara. I love the cut of their clothes. I can just grab trousers and a jacket and put it on and it looks good."
The 'Maggie May' hitmaker has made millions during his music career, but previously confessed that he's "never happy with what [he's] got".
Rod admitted he's always striving to achieve more, despite the success he's already enjoyed.
He explained: "I love change, I need it. I change everything – my old ladies, cars, everything. See, it's because I'm never happy with what I've got. I always want something better.
"It's like I always want the music to be better, and the records to be better. You've got to be honest with yourself and I'm being honest when I say I always need something more all the time."
Rod - who has been married to Penny since 2007 - also confessed to being a "materialist at heart".
He shared: "I suppose people think I've got everything I want. In a way I have. But I'm not that bad, I never forget the people that put me there ... Of course I'm still a materialist at heart.
"I haven't set myself a lifestyle I've got to have for the rest of my life because I realize things can go wrong. I mean, something's bound to happen pretty soon. I've been too lucky. I've been a golden boy for too long."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.