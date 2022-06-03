Sir Rod Stewart says Queen Elizabeth 'has been like a sister'

Sir Rod Stewart thinks Queen Elizabeth has been "almost like a sister" to him.
The 77-year-old rock star is set to perform at the monarch's Jubilee concert on Saturday (04.06.22), and Rod has confessed to having huge admiration for the Queen.
He shared: "She has been so much a part of my life, she's almost like a sister. She has always been in the background."
Rod's wife, Penny Lancaster, is also attending the celebrations, and he revealed that they both "adore" Prince Charles.
The 'Maggie May' hitmaker - who has been married to Penny since 2007 - told 'BBC Breakfast': "I love him, and my wife absolutely adores him."
He jokingly added: "I think they've got a thing going on!"
By contrast, Buckingham Palace recently rejected Kim Kardashian's pleas to attend the Platinum Jubilee party.
The 41-year-old star is currently in London with her boyfriend Pete Davidson and she had hoped to attend the Platinum Party over the weekend.
A source explained: "Kim rarely gets turned down to attend any event, so this has been quite surprising, especially as she doesn't visit the UK often.
"Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration."
Some 10,000 tickets were allocated via a public ballot for the glitzy event, and 7,500 tickets have been given to key workers in the UK.
The event will feature performances from the likes of Rod, Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers, and celebrities such as Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham are also expected to attend.
But the Palace has already dashed Kim's hopes of receiving an invite to the star-studded event, which is being staged to mark the Queen's 70th year on the throne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.