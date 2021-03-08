Sir Tom Jones feels 'bulletproof' after vaccination

Sir Tom Jones feels “bulletproof” after having the coronavirus vaccination.
The 80-year-old singer has received both his injections to protect against the virus and, after spending the last year in lockdown, he’s desperate to get back on stage.
He said: “I’ve had the two shots. I’m bulletproof now!
“[Getting on stage is] the thing that I’ve missed most. I’m biding my time – but I don’t have that much time to bide. I don’t want to be 90 before I can get back on the road again!”
A few years ago, the ‘Delilah’ hitmaker cancelled a string of gigs after being hospitalised with a bacterial infection and he was horrified when a doctor suggested he ought to slow down.
He said: “That’s like a red rag to a bull. Just give me a bunch of antibiotics to throw down my throat and get me back out there.
“Some people think you do it to make money. But I love to sing.
“I’m getting a bloody great kick out of it. To stop would be ludicrous. As long as I’ve got it, I want to use it!”
But the music legend admitted getting older has had an impact on his voice and he’s now a baritone, rather than a tenor.
He said: “The voice is still there, thank God.
“It’s a natural progression. I used to be able to hit a high C, now it’s B flat. Time takes its toll.”
Tom – whose beloved wife Linda died in 2016 – admitted getting older “sucks” because so many people he cares about have passed away.
He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “Getting old sucks, because you lose a lot of friends.
“Wales, to me now, is like a memory. If I go back, buildings have been knocked down, pubs and clubs are gone, the people I grew up with are not there any more. But I’ve got great memories.”
