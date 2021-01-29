Sir Tom Jones has received his COVID-19 vaccines: 'I'm now bulletproof!'

Sir Tom Jones feels “bulletproof” after having his two COVID-19 vaccines.
The 80-year-old singer has received both doses of his vaccine against coronavirus, and is now feeling “great”, as he hopes this is his first step toward being able to perform live once again.
He said: “I’ve had the two and I’m now bulletproof! It’s a great feeling. I thought, ‘I’ll be able to go out and do some live shows now,’ but then I thought, ‘You’ve got to have an audience for that!’ If they haven’t had the jab, what’s the point.”
Tom insisted he still loves to perform whenever he can, and has been “singing around the house” amid the global health crisis, as he has nowhere else to perform.
When asked if he still enjoys being on stage, he said: “I love it. I sing around the house; I sing even when I don’t get paid for it! I love to sing; I really do and any chance I have to get up and sing I will.”
The ‘Delilah’ hitmaker also spoke about living in Los Angeles as the Welsh-born singer moved out to California 41 years ago, after originally using his home there as a “holiday place” in between tours.
Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ – which is due to air on Friday (29.01.21) night – he said: “I liked it a lot. It was the sunshine and everything. Because I was on the road so much performing, to me it was like a holiday place. I’d be by the pool most of the time and I really didn’t have to do anything. It was so easy and convenient. To be honest the reason I stayed there was on the advice of my accountant when Harold Wilson came into power – and then, when I didn’t have to pay as much tax, I really got to like it!"
