Sir Tom Jones wasn't aware of his late wife's homesickness

Sir Tom Jones never realized the extent of his late wife's homesickness.
The 80-year-old pop star and his wife Linda relocated to the US at the height of his career, and Tom only became aware of how much Linda - who died of cancer in 2016 - wanted to return to Britain after she passed away.
Tom - who moved to a flat in London after Linda's death - shared: "She wrote it all down. I’ve got those notes, and I didn’t realize it was that important to her.
"She wrote: ‘When Tom moved his mother and father and sister out, I thought, ‘Oh my god, that means we’re not going to go back for a while…’
"She was always on about coming home, and we were going to do it - we started looking at places over here. Then of course she got sick. So I’ve done it, I’ve moved and I’ve got her ashes with me."
Linda gave her husband very clear instructions before her death.
He told The Independent: "We were going to do it anyway, but she said to me, 'Now that I can’t come, it doesn’t mean you can’t go, so get yourself a flat in London and start again.'"
Tom also admits that he misses being able to turn to his wife for career advice.
The 'It's Not Unusual' hitmaker described Linda as a "great guide" for him throughout his time in the music business.
Speaking about Linda's behind-the-scenes role in his success, Tom - who released his debut album, 'Along Came Jones', in 1965 - said: "When I’d record something, she would be the first one I would play it to. She was a great guide, always."
