Sissy Spacek admits luck has played a part in her success

Sissy Spacek thinks luck has played a big part in her success.
The 72-year-old actress has won numerous accolades during her career, including an Academy Award and three Golden Globes - but Sissy believes she's also been the beneficiary of some good luck.
She shared: "I … I know really great artists. And so much of my success has been because I’ve been at the right place at the right time."
Sissy has starred in a host of successful movies during her career, including Terrence Malick's crime film 'Badland' and the Oliver Stone-directed 'JFK'.
But she believes that there are many other actresses who are more talented than she is.
Sissy told The Independent: "I met Terry Malick, and then went from that to … you know, I kind of represented the young everywoman of the 70s, and then one thing led to another. There are people who are far more talented than me … so many great artists out there who don’t ever get the break."
Sissy - who is married to production designer Jack Fisk - pointed to the example of filmmaker David Lynch, a close family friend.
She explained: "He was a painter and a filmmaker, and when he was working on 'Eraserhead' we’d go over to his house and he’d have made these sculptures out of piles of dirt, just with a twig in it. He’d do it all for the right reasons - because it was in him and it had to come out. God, did it ever pay off.
"He’s just a great, funny, talented guy and my husband’s best friend. So I get to rub elbows with him."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.