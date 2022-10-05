Sissy Spacek hails Loretta Lynn as a 'country music pioneer'

Sissy Spacek feels "heartbroken" over the death of Loretta Lynn.

The country music icon passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Tuesday (10.04.22), and Sissy - who won the Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn in the film 'Coal Miner's Daughter' - has paid a glowing tribute to the chart-topping star.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.