Oscar-winner Geena Davis and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist star Skylar Astin are set to star opposite one another in CBS’ mother-and-son legal drama pilot from Scott Prendergast and Dr. Phil McGraw.
The untitled pilot, which was first announced last month, centers around talented but directionless private investigator Todd (Astin), who is the black sheep of his family. Despite a turbulent relationship, Todd agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, Joan (Davis), a successful attorney dealing with the fallout of her recent divorce.
According to Deadline, Todd is described as a “problem child” who lost his private investigator license after some messy misunderstandings. His tactics are said to be “unorthodox,” quick to tell a lie to get what he wants. He’s also adept in tech, scrappy surveillance, and social media.
Joan, on the other hand, is a razor-sharp attorney who put herself through law school to support her three kids after her husband passed away. Described as “very controlling” and always focused on appearances, Joan has to rely on Todd, her least reliable child, when her second marriage falls apart. While she can’t condone Todd’s tactics, she is impressed by his skills in sleuthing out information.
Astin is perhaps best known for playing Max in the musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which aired for two seasons on NBC. He recently joined ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy for a recurring role. His previous credits include the role of Jesse in the Pitch Perfect movies, the voice of Branch in the animated series Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, and Greg Serrano in the final season of the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.
'Grey's Anatomy' Adds Skylar Astin in Recurring Role
Davis, meanwhile, is best known for her award-winning turns in films such as The Accidental Tourist and Thelma & Louise. She most recently starred in the Netflix comedy-drama GLOW as Sandy Devereaux St. Clair. Her other credits include the political drama Commander in Chief, for which she won a Golden Globe, Grey’s Anatomy, and Fox’s horror series The Exorcist.
Untitled Legal Drama, TBA, CBS
More Headlines:
- ‘Halo’: Paramount+ Releases Trailer For Upcoming TV Adaptation (VIDEO)
- Skylar Astin & Geena Davis to Star in CBS’ Mother-Son Legal Drama Pilot
- ‘The Bachelor’ Finale, Pt. 1: Clayton’s Choice Brings Broken Hearts & Second Chances (RECAP)
- WWE Hall of Famer & Beloved ‘Bad Guy’ Scott Hall Dies at 63
- ‘The Boys’: 5 Questions Raised by the First Season 3 Teaser
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.