Snoop Dogg joins the cast of Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk

Snoop Dogg has joined the voice cast of 'Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk'.
The 49-year-old rap star has been cast alongside Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am in the upcoming animated film.
The John D. Eraklis-directed film is set in New York City and tells the story of Pierre, who was born out of a relationship between a hawk and a pigeon.
In a bid to find himself, Pierre - who is played by Will - sets out on a journey and makes a host of new friends en route.
His new pals include an Owl played by Jennifer and a pair of city squirrels called Scratch and Sniff, played by Snoop and comedy star Keenan Thompson.
The upcoming movie actually features a host of big-name stars, including the likes of Jennifer Coolidge, Luis Guzman, Evan Ross and Ashley Simpson.
The musically-driven project is being produced by Ciaran Crampton and Chase Muratore.
Meanwhile, Snoop previously claimed that his self-belief and hard work have been the secrets to his success.
The chart-topping rap star - who is one of the best known musicians in the world today - thanked himself after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.
He said at the time: "I want to thank me for believing in me.
"I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting. I want to thank me for always being a giver, and trying to give more than I receive. I want to thank me for trying to do more right than wrong.
"I want to thank me for just being me at all times."
