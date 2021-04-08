Sofia Richie makes Elliot Grainge romance Instagram official

Sofia Richie has made her romance with Elliot Grainge Instagram official.
The 22-year-old model – who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie – was recently reported to have started dating the music executive, 27, who is the son of Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, and now Sofia has shared snaps of the pair embracing and sharing a kiss on the social media app.
Paris Hilton commented underneath the carousel of pictures the blonde beauty shared of her with her friends and one of her smooching her new beau: "So happy for you sis!"
A source had told ‘Entertainment Tonight’ of the new couple: “They have been friends for years and Elliot is also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles. It’s very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.
“Sofia and Elliot are happy together and having fun.”
Sofia had previously posted a picture of herself with Elliot on Instagram on March 26, where she accompanied the snap with a caption of a sunflower emoji.
The new romance comes after Sofia had a brief fling with Matthew Morton following her split from 37-year-old Scott Disick last year after almost three years together.
And Scott recently revealed on an episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ that their split was partly caused by his continued close relationship with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he has his three children - Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six.
Speaking to Kourtney - who is now in a relationship with Travis Barker - he said: “I don't know, I just think people come into our lives and think it's maybe easier than it is. To be with you or to be with me … it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage. And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together, and are friends.
“When you first get with someone everybody is like, making changes and 'Oh, I'll do anything because I'm so happy or so in love and so excited.’ But then, when it sinks in and it becomes real life, it's a lot different.”
The Talentless founder – who has since moved on with Amelia Hamlin – insisted he doesn’t believe he’d be able to date someone who had a similar arrangement with an ex, but said he’s always made sure to be as transparent as possible with his partners.
He added: “I don’t think I could do it if it was the other way around. But I’ve always been clear that my priority has been my children, my life with them, and I even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities.”
