Solange's fight for survival

Solange Knowles was "fighting for [her] life" two years ago.
The 34-year-old singer has reflected on the two-year anniversary of her album 'When I Get Home', which she hailed as "the project that literally changed [her] life" and recalled how she sought a sign from God that meant she would "survive" and promised to "step into the light" in return.
She wrote on Instagram: "2 year anniversary of the project that literally changed my life.
"When I first started creating “When I Get Home” I was quite literally fighting for my life...in and out of hospitals (s/out park plaza on Binz! :) with depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive, but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light whatever that meant. He begin speaking to me. Half the time I didn’t know where it was coming from.
"I only knew I had to open the door and honor it.
"I didn’t see naann a thing I imagined. I didn’t know who I was speaking to on “I am a witness”. When I listen back, I hear a woman who had only an inkling of what the journey entailed, but didn’t have a clue of why or what the journey would look like.(sic)"
The 'Cranes in the Sky' singer admitted she's still uncertain about what happened, but knows she "can't go backwards".
She continued: "This project has shown me, once you open that door, you can’t go backwards.
"Believe me I’ve tried saying “nah I’m just playing” so many times, ha. I’m not a big fan of talking about s*** I don’t know yet. I didn’t do much talking during this time because of that. I’m really down for showing the process, and staying quiet when it hasn’t all yet being revealed. I make work to answer questions within me, for survival.
"Sometimes I am asking myself that same question many ways. Sometimes it takes me years. I have to honor that time. This Houston ting moves slow y’all."
But Solange promised to open up about her "re-learning" and "the reckoning" at some time in the future.
She concluded: "One day, I’ll tell y’all about the days I’ve had since I opened this door. The things I’ve uncovered. The life long healing I’ve begin. The great divine joy and love I’ve experienced. The stories of my past I’ve survived that I had stored all up in my body.... till it said.... no more.
"The re-learning. The reckoning. This album led me to all of it. Life has now become before WIGH and after WIGH. I’m so grateful for you guys allowing me the space and time. So so so grateful. Ima be celebrating all week long the coming of home (sic)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.