Something ‘Evil’ This Way Comes, ‘Us’ on Masterpiece, Juneteenth Programming, The Return of ‘Rick and Morty’

CBS moves its cult thriller Evil, for a time a hit on Netflix, to its Paramount+ streaming platform. A scenic two-part Masterpiece dramedy profiles a failing marriage. Now that Juneteenth is a federal holiday, there are specials and marathons to celebrate the day. And Sunday isn’t only Father’s Day, it’s “Rick and Morty Day” to mark the return of the warped space toon.

