CBS moves its cult thriller Evil, for a time a hit on Netflix, to its Paramount+ streaming platform. A scenic two-part Masterpiece dramedy profiles a failing marriage. Now that Juneteenth is a federal holiday, there are specials and marathons to celebrate the day. And Sunday isn’t only Father’s Day, it’s “Rick and Morty Day” to mark the return of the warped space toon.
Something ‘Evil’ This Way Comes, ‘Us’ on Masterpiece, Juneteenth Programming, The Return of ‘Rick and Morty’
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Four arrested on drug charges after search warrant served
- Man arrested following high speed chase
- Horton Police
- Nebraska fugitive in jail following two-state pursuit that went through Brown County
- Hawthorne House brings no bids, to stay with school district
- Robinson planning annual Fourth celebration
- Ag Partners donates to two area organizations
- Falls City Hot Air Balloon Festival set for June 19-20
- Severe storm causes widespread damage
- Hiawatha Swim Team opens season at home
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.