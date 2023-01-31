Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders announce marriage and pregnancy

Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders have married and are expecting their first child together.

The 37-year-old South Korean actor praised his 'Welcome Home' star wife for being by his side "supporting me", and says the pair have always dreamed of "creating a happy family together".

