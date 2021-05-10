Sophie Ellis-Bextor searches for lockdown heroes

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is searching for lockdown heroes.
The ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ hitmaker has teamed up with BT to search for members of the British public who have gone above and beyond to help their local communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sophie – whose own iconic live-streamed Kitchen Discos were a constant source of fun and escapism for millions during lockdown – will commemorate the nation’s unsung heroes with a special performance in BT's Unbreakable Disco, which will take place on June 3 and will be a one-off livestream powered by BT's Hybrid Broadband, the UK's first unbreakable home wi-fi.
In a statement, Sophie said: "I've teamed up with BT to celebrate the unsung members of the public who used the power of the internet to help people stay connected and motivated, in their own unique way. BT's Unbreakable Disco will be a special moment to recognise these everyday Unbreakables who kept us going during more difficult times, with a set-list dedicated to the heroes and some special shout-outs. I'm excited to dance the night away in honour of all the inspirational stories emerging from lockdown."
People can nominate individuals as ‘Unbreakable’ lockdown heroes from now until May 24 by visiting www.BTUnbreakables.co.uk, where BT will also be showcasing the countless inspirational stories of connection and selflessness within its Unbreakable virtual gallery - a dedicated online gallery space, featuring the nation's nominations.
Sophie’s involvement in the project comes as she was voted by Brits as one of 10 honorary Unbreakables alongside the likes of Gary Barlow, Chris Martin, Jamie Oliver, and Joe Wicks.
Sharon Meadows, Director of Propositions, BT's Consumer Division said: "Our search for the nation's Unbreakables is to recognise the countless unsung heroes across communities who used the power of the internet to help others during this difficult time. Whether that was through online fundraising, keeping people entertained online or ensuring family members stayed connected during lockdown.
“Access to a reliable broadband connection was a core part in making this happen, so we're proud to be celebrating the nation's Unbreakables as we roll out our new hybrid broadband service. It offers the UK's first unbreakable home wi-fi, backed up by EE, and is perfect for keeping customers in touch with the people and experiences they love, whether that's tuning into a work-out, live stream DJ set or virtual quiz."
