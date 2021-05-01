Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrate two year anniversary

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are celebrating two years since their Las Vegas wedding.
The couple - who share daughter Willa together - marked the occasion by posting a sweet tribute to one another on photo sharing site Instagram alongside pictures from the big day.
She wrote: "Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat (sic)"
Whilst Joe shared in his own post: "Married as F@$K for 2 years! Love you bub @sophiet (sic)"
Meanwhile, Joe previously revealed it's been "nice" spending quality time with Sophie and their baby daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic as they had long "craved alone time".
He said: "Running right onto tour after getting married I didn’t really have that alone time I craved with my wife, so I was able to just be in one place which was kind of nice for a change."
And Joe previously confessed he "didn't even know" some of the people that showed up to his and Sophie's impromptu wedding following the Billboard Music Awards.
He said: "We had to get legally married in the United States, so we though it would be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out [to Las Vegas], and do an impromptu wedding. And we actually had some people that I didn't even know that well there. Some people [in attendance] I am now closer with! Khalid was there! That was cool. And Diplo decided to livestream the whole thing. My parents called me the next morning and they were like, 'Did you just get married?' And I realised that I told everybody, but forgot to tell my parents. So, kids, make sure you tell your parents when you're getting legally married!"
