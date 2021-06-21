Sophie Turner hails Joe Jonas 'the ultimate dad' on first Father's Day

Sophie Turner hailed Joe Jonas "the ultimate dad" on his first Father's Day on Sunday (20.06.21).
The 'Game of Thrones' actress and the pop star became first-time parents to baby daughter Willa last July, and Sophie surprised her spouse with daddy essentials, including a spatula and a cool box of beers and gushed that it has been "the greatest joy" to watch the 31-year-old singer bring up their little girl.
Alongside a snap of her husband decked out in a US flag shirt and sandals, the 25-year-old star wrote on Instagram: "Happy Father’s Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there. Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin’. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It’s my greatest joy to watch."
The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' star also took to her Instagram Story to share a snap of the Jonas Brothers star on a private jet and captioned the photo: "Happy 1st Father's Day to this cool cat."
And Sophie added alongside a precious picture of her father holding her bump: "And happy Father's Day to own daddy!!! I love you."
Just last month, Joe paid a glowing tribute to his other half to mark US Mother's Day.
The 'Sucker' hitmaker took to Instagram to heap praise on the 'Time Freak' star, as well as his own mother, Denise.
Alongside a never-seen-before photo of Sophie's baby bump and another picture of Denise, Joe wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums [hearts emoji] (sic)"
Similarly, the movie star took to her Instagram Story to mark UK Mother's Day in March, when Sophie revealed she was relishing the challenge of parenthood.
She wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: "Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl (sic)"
Sophie added: "Its my favourite job I've ever had. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.