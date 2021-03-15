Sophie Turner talks motherhood: 'It's my favourite job I've ever had'

Sophie Turner says motherhood is her “favourite job”.
The 25-year-old actress and her husband Joe Jonas welcomed their daughter Willa into the world seven months ago, and whilst marking Mother’s Day in the UK on Sunday (14.03.21), Sophie said being a parent is the best thing she’s ever done.
Writing on her Instagram Story, she gushed: "Im so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @JoeJonas and my beautiful baby girl. Its my favourite job I've ever had. (sic)”
Meanwhile, a source previously claimed the happy couple – who married in Las Vegas in 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards before hosting a bigger ceremony in France two months later – were already thinking about having a second child.
The insider said: “Joe and Sophie are already trying to have another baby. They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together.”
The ‘Game of Thrones’ star and the Jonas Brothers singer, 31, welcomed Willa in July, and have kept details of their child’s birth fairly private.
Insiders also previously said Joe has been doing “everything he can” to help his wife Sophie get “settled” into their life as a family of three.
Another source said: "They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie.”
The insider claimed both Sophie and Joe are "so excited to be parents" to their newborn daughter that they've "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off”.
They added: "Everyone is very excited for them.”
