‘Sopranos’ Prequel, ‘Seinfeld’ Lands on Netflix, CBS’ Friday Lineup, ‘Diana’ Musical and a ‘Maid’s Life on Netflix, Horror Via Lego ‘Star Wars’ and Eli Roth
The game of streaming musical chairs brings the immortal Seinfeld to Netflix. HBO Max sheds light on Tony Soprano’s origins in the prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. CBS launches its new Friday lineup, now including S.W.A.T. Before it opens on Broadway, a musical about Diana bows on Netflix, which also presents a sobering series about a Maid struggling in poverty. As a Halloween curtain raiser, Disney+ offers the whimsical Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales, while AMC launches a third season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror.

