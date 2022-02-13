‘Space Force’ Creator Teases New Challenges (and Tim Meadows!) in Season 2

Nearly two years after its launch, Space Force orbits back for more goofy laughs courtesy of four-star general Mark Naird (Steve Carell) and his ragtag team at the sixth branch of the U.S. armed services.
Four months after ignoring an order to attack the Chinese on the moon, Naird and Co. face an inquiry into the events of that day.
The cringey meeting kicks off with the earnest leader offering way too much detail: “I showered and shaved. I had an English muffin with orange marmalade. No, wait. We had just run out of marmalade….” He squeaks by but soon faces more headaches, like Russian hackers, budget cuts and an unsupportive superior.
That would be the new secretary of defense (Tim Meadows), installed after a change in presidential administrations. “He’s on the skeptical side about Space Force and likes to jerk Mark’s chain,” says creator Greg Daniels (Parks and Recreation).
'Space Force' Crew Faces New Challenges in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
The general also grapples with challenges from within his own team. His daughter Erin (Diana Silvers) is interning with Space Force, and head scientist Dr. Adrian Mallory (the dryly funny John Malkovich) takes the teen under his wing.
Daniels says that dynamic leads to a “more complicated, competitive friendship” between the two men — and opportunities for slapstick humor. Think: Malkovich wedged between two vending machines!
Space Force, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, February 18, Netflix
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.