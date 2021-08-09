Spencer Pratt claims Justin Brescia tried to spread coronavirus on Hills: New Beginnings

Spencer Pratt has claimed Justin 'Bobby' Brescia tried to "give [coronavirus] to everyone" on 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.
The 37-year-old reality star was suspicious of his co-star's behaviour before he found out he'd been in contact with someone who had Covid-19 and he believes he and wife Heidi Pratt were the only cast members to escape contracting the virus.
He told The Manual: "Justin Bobby definitely got COVID. He was trying to give it to everyone, like, hugging me. I should’ve known — he was dressed in snow clothes out of the blue and acting weird.
"A girl had just called him that day and said she got COVID, and Brody [Jenner] was also with that same girl.
"The show got shut down because of [Brescia]. I’m not even gonna name everybody [who got COVID], but let’s just say that I think Heidi and I were the only ones who didn’t get it."
Spencer - who has three-year-old son Gunner with Heidi - admitted he's enjoyed "social distancing" and it made his frequent trips to Erewhon Market much more pleasurable.
He said: "I’d go to Erewhon every day. I was running through the aisles, no one was there. I love the idea of social distancing. I enjoy people not wanting to be six feet near me!
" In the morning, I’d rotate between two breakfast burritos: either a steak one with over-easy eggs or a bacon one with avocado. I always ask them to make it custom. I’d also get an iced matcha latte with raw almond milk—never basic almond milk.
"Then I would go home and spend time in the backyard with [my son] Gunner. I’d come back here for lunch—the combo plates change every day, but it was a lot of pot pies, obviously...
"We’d have Erewhon for dinner, too. I tried to kick the pot pies, but addictions are addictions. I had two the other night."
And he admitted his obsession with the pies saw his weight bal'oon.
He said: "I eat all my meals [at Erewhon], but I’m not healthy. They only have [chicken pot pie] because of me. It used to be a special, then I would request one every day, and it got so annoying, they added it to the menu. They’re the best chicken pot pies ever; I’m not even a chicken pot pie guy.
"Then I felt obligated to eat them because they were making so many. It was dark. That was real.
"The only way that I can stay in shape is if I do jujitsu. At my age, with my metabolism, I need to get beat up on a daily basis to burn all those calories.
"I couldn’t see any jujitsu guys, so I gained, like, 50 pounds. I felt so relatable!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.