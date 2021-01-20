Spencer Pratt: I'm still not close with Stephanie Pratt

Spencer Pratt is still “not close” with his sister Stephanie Pratt.
The ‘Hills: New Beginnings’ stars has been locked in a public feud for many years, and Spencer has now said their sibling rivalry was blown out of proportion by ‘The Hills’ cameras, as he insists the pair were “never best friends”.
He said: “‘The Hills’ and the media and Stephanie and her podcast made it into this dramatic thing. We were never like best friends and chatty or whatever.”
Spencer, 37, says his opinion of Stephanie, 34, hasn’t changed over the last 15 years, and admits that whilst she’s a “great aunt” to their older sister’s children, she isn’t part of his son’s life.
The reality star – who has three-year-old son Gunner Stone with his wife Heidi Montag – told the ‘Juicy Scoop’ podcast: “I have the same relationship and opinion about my sister as I did in 2005.
“She’s a great aunt to my older sister’s kids, but we’re not close for 15, almost 20 years. So long that she wouldn’t be in Gunner’s life.”
During his appearance on the podcast, Spencer also revealed that his sister won’t be returning for the second season of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’, after taking part in the first season in 2019, following her time on the main series between 2007 and 2010.
Meanwhile, Stephanie previously branded Spencer and Heidi "evil" and admitted filming the MTV reality show had left her feeling "drained".
She wrote on Instagram in 2019: "I'm drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don't exist... but instead the MOST lovely people in the world- you guys are my family these days. I am so grateful, it makes my heart hurt . Thank you for making me feel like I belong somewhere (Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here). omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you've been spewing about me was for a magazine cover. (sic)"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.