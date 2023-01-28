Spice Girls to reunite for King Charles' coronation

The Spice Girls are reportedly set to reunite for King Charles' coronation.

The multi-million-selling girl group - which consists of Geri Halliwell, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, and Emma Bunton - met the then-Prince Charles several times during their heyday in the 1990s and while they have not performed as a five-piece since the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012, royal organisers are said to be "super keen" to bag the whole band for a performance at the upcoming coronation celebrations in May.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.