The end of the 2021-2022 broadcast season means season finales for our favorite shows.
We already know when we’ll be saying goodbye to three long-running series, the ABC comedy black-ish, the CBS drama Bull, and the NBC drama This Is Us. It’s pretty much business as usual this year, with finales (that haven’t already aired) starting in April and going through the end of May.
Check out the list of finale dates for the 2021-2022 season below and keep checking back — we’ll update as more are announced.
Friday, April 8
8:00 p.m.: Undercover Boss (CBS)
Tuesday, April 19
9:30 p.m.: black-ish (Series Finale, ABC)
Thursday, April 21
9:00 p.m.: Ghosts (CBS)
Wednesday, May 4
10:00 p.m.: Good Sam (CBS)
Friday, May 6
9:00 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (CBS)
10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (CBS)
Sunday, May 15
8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)
Wednesday, May 18
9:00 p.m.: Beyond the Edge (Two Hours, CBS)
Thursday, May 19
8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS)
8:30 p.m.: United States of Al (CBS)
Sunday, May 22
9:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
10:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (CBS)
Monday, May 23
8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)
8:30 p.m.: Bob Abishola (CBS)
9:00 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)
10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)
'NCIS,' 'NCIS: Los Angeles' & 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Renewed at CBS
Tuesday, May 24
8:00 p.m.: FBI (CBS)
9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (CBS)
9:00 p.m.: This Is Us (Series Finale, NBC)
10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
Wednesday, May 25
8:00 p.m.: Survivor (Three Hours, CBS)
Thursday, May 26
10:00 p.m.: Bull (Series Finale, CBS)
More Headlines:
- Spring 2022 TV Schedule: Your Full List of Network Finale Dates
- What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in April 2022
- ‘Accused’: Billy Porter to Direct Episode of Fox Anthology Drama
- NBC Summer 2022 Schedule: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘Dancing With Myself’ Premiere & More
- ‘NCIS,’ ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Renewed at CBS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.