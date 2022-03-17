Squid Game breakout Hoyeon will star in Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer. The Apple TV+ thriller also stars Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Kodi Smit-McPhee and is based on Renee Knight’s novel of the same name.
In the thriller, Blanchett plays Catherine Ravenscroft, a respected television documentary journalist who exposes transgressions committed by long-respected institutions. Hoyeon will play Kim, an ambitious employee of Catherine’s who knows working for the journalist is “her big break,” according to Deadline.
Kline plays a widowed novelist, whose book ends up on Catherine’s bedside table. To her horror, she’s the subject of the story, which exposes her darkest secret — one she believed no one else knew and that she very much hoped to keep buried in the past.
The series is written, directed, and executive produced by Cuarón. Blanchett is also executive producing. A series premiere date has not yet been announced.
Alfonso Cuarón's 'Disclaimer' With Cate Blanchett & Kevin Kline Ordered at Apple TV+
Hoyeon’s casting comes fresh off the heels of her first Screen Actors Guild Awards win. The actress and model, who previously had starred in several video shorts, won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for Squid Game at the February 27 ceremony. Her costar, Lee Jung-Jae, won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.
Disclaimer is the first project under Cuarón’s multi-year deal with AppleTV+. He wrote and directed all the episodes, a first for him on an original series. The drama is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. Gabriela Rodriguez executive produces for Esperanto Filmoj, and David Levine, Dawn Olmstead, and Steve Golin executive produce for Anonymous Content. Knight will serve as co-executive producer.
Disclaimer, Series Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+
