St. Vincent's cooking lesson ended 'terribly'

Taylor Swift taught St. Vincent how to cook - but she did a "terrible" job replicating the dish.
The 38-year-old singer - whose real name is Annie Clark - has revealed how her famous friend gave her a kitchen masterclass but she didn't manage to take the culinary lesson on board.
Appearing on Jessie Ware's 'Table Manners' podcast, she said: "Here’s a story: so around, I think it was probably 2015, Taylor Swift – who you might know – invited me over to teach me how to cook a steak, asparagus and cauliflower. Something like that.
"And it’s very sweet of her to have done that and I don’t remember exactly why … I don’t remember if she experienced that I couldn’t cook and thought: ‘I’m going to help this girl’.
“I’m not really sure how it came about, but she brought me home and she taught me how to do the thing.”
However, when St. Vincent went to follow her friend's instructions, her version didn't reach the same standard - and her pals still tease her about the incident "to this day".
She explained: "So flashforward, a couple months later, I’m at my Laurel Canyons studio and I’m like: ‘You know what, I’m going to have a couple of friends over, make this meal that Taylor showed me how to make.’
“And my friends still mock me for it, to this day. I hear of them basically being ‘raw, crusty cauliflower’ and ‘hockey puck steaks’.
"And these are people who one, they’re in the hospitality industry, they know how to cook. They know how to eat.
"You know, just people who know how to [be] like ‘here, come over’ and there’s candles lit and there’s all the things that make an experience wonderful…
“I didn’t do any of that s*** and I made them terrible food. They still mock me for it to this day.”
