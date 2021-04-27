Stacey Solomon falls behind with wedding planning

Stacey Solomon has fallen behind with her wedding planning.
The 31-year-old star - who got engaged to Joe Swash on Christmas Eve (24.12.20) - is looking forward to their big day later this year, but she admitted moving house has impacted her plans.
She told new! magazine: "At the moment, my wedding planning has not gone any further on from last year. We didn't foresee moving house.
"These kind of houses never come on the market and we just couldn't believe the price of it, so we said this opportunity might never come along again so let's do it.
"But it has meant we are behind on everything else."
The 'Loose Women' star - who has Zachary, 12, and eight-year-old Leighton from previous relationships and 21-month-old Rex with Joe, who is also a dad to 13-year-old Harry - revealed she and her fiancé are still keen to tie the knot in their new garden.
She quipped: "Yes. But at this rate it will just be me, Joe, my family and the rabbi in the garden - no food, no disco, nothing.
"I've not sorted out my wedding and I've not sorted out this house.
"I'm trying my best and trying to make sure I'm fulfilling work commitments, too."
One thing Stacey has figured out is her wedding dress, and she already knows exactly what she wants her gown to look like.
She added: "I want a really light floaty material as my skirt. I want it high waisted and with a capped sleeve, too."
Meanwhile, she previously revealed she and Joe want their kids to walk her down the aisle.
She said: “We didn’t want to make one the best man or give one a special role. But I would like them to all walk me down the aisle with my dad.”
And the couple’s dogs will also be part of the celebrations.
She added: “Our dogs Theo and Peanut will also be involved.
“They’re getting suits and bow ties made. I made a wedding planning book and a whole double page is dedicated to the dogs.”
