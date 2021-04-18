Stacey Solomon feels like she has jet lag

Stacey Solomon feels like she's got "jet lag" after a difficult night with her son.
The 'Loose Women' star admitted she was taking some time off her phone for the day on Sunday as her youngest son Rex was struggling to sleep and it was making her feel like she'd been travelling through timezones.
Sharing an update with her fans on Sunday (18.04.21), she wrote on her Instagram Story: "Good morning. This pickle is not sleeping lately ... So I feel like I've got jet lag this morning. I'm going to put my phone in the drawer and try to get some energy back. I hope you all have a lovely Sunday. Love you all to the moon and back."
Back in July, Stacey quit social media after being abused by trolls.
She announced: "Having a strange morning this morning. Some days I just wake up on the wrong side of my brain. I always do my best to ignore nastiness because deep down I feel sorry for people who want to hurt others to try to bring them down. I feel awful for how sad they must be deep down. But some days it's not so easy to ignore and the nastiness gets in. All part of being human I suppose ... Will be saying to myself on repeat today ... we rise by lifting others & dulling someone else's sparkle will NEVER brighten their own. The truth of what's on the inside will always show on the outside. (sic)"
Stacey also announced she was quitting social media back in May, when she cited "personal reasons" for her decision.
She said at the time: "I'm going to come off social media today for personal reasons. I really hope you're all ok. I love you all. Look after yourselves. (sic)"
