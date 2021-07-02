Stacey Solomon's gender reveal: Star set to welcome her first baby girl

Stacey Solomon is set to welcome her first baby girl.
The 31-year-old is already mother to three sons – Zachery, 13, and nine-year-old Leighton from previous relationships, as well as two-year-old Rex with her fiancée Joe Swash – but has now revealed her impending fourth child will be her and Joe’s first daughter.
She wrote alongside a picture on Instagram of herself and Joe stood next to several pink balloons: “Baby Girl [heart emoji] I can not believe I’m writing this… We are growing a little baby girl. To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and you’re little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side. I honestly have no words… Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one… We love you so so much already darling girl. (sic)”
Joe is also father to son Harry, 13, whom he has with ex Emma Sophocleous, so the impending arrival will mark the first baby girl in their blended family.
Meanwhile, the ‘Loose Women’ star took to social media to share with her followers that the couple have another "little pickle" on the way in a sweet post last month.
Stacey explained that the couple have been trying to get pregnant for some time but had a series of negative tests.
She began on her Instagram Stories: “Sorry I’ve been so quiet… But we have something we are excited to share with you. I feel nervous for so many reasons."
Alongside a negative test, she continued: “For a really long time we’ve been trying for another pickle… It didn’t work out and this was our news quite a few times.
“We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already.”
The couple were "so grateful" when they learned there is an "extra heartbeat" inside her tummy after the 31-year-old TV star felt "yuck".
She shared: “For a while now I’ve felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn’t even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don’t even like to write it).
“But yesterday we went to check what was going on… And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy."
