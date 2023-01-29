It’s not just the major The Next Generation reunion we have to look to look forward to in the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, as the official trailer shows.

The new preview, which debuted during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship Game, offers a look at what’s to come for Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and those around him one last time (maybe?) as well as introduces two new characters. Plus, check out the final season key art (below) as well ahead of the February 16 premiere on Paramount+.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

