The series premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is still about a month and a half away, but we already know when we’ll be seeing James T. Kirk.
Paramount+ has announced that Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) has been cast in the iconic role for Season 2 of the Star Trek series. The character was first introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series and played by William Shatner. Check out a first look at Wesley as Kirk above.
“Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show. Like all of us, he is a life-long Star Trek fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role,” executive producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunners/executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said in a statement.
As Star Trek fans know, Kirk and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) do go on to become close friends. Spock’s sister, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) even seemed to be alluding to their friendship in her goodbye before Discovery headed to the future: “There is a whole galaxy out there, full of people who will reach for you. You have to let them. Find that person who seems farthest from you and reach for them. Reach for them. Let them guide you.”
Watch the First Teaser for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' (VIDEO)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently in production on Season 2 in Toronto. The series, starring fan-favorites from Discovery Season 2 Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Peck as Spock, and Rebecca Romijn as Number One, is based on the years Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 5, Paramount+
More Headlines:
- ‘Whitney, A Look Back’: Entertainment Tonight to Honor Whitney Houston in New CBS Special
- ‘9-1-1’ Crossover: Angela Bassett to Guest Star as Athena Grant on ‘Lone Star’ (VIDEO)
- ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Star John Clarence Stewart Joins ‘P-Valley’ Season 2
- Shaquille O’Neal & Liza Koshy to Join Shakira on NBC’s ‘Dancing With Myself’
- ABC Spring 2022: ‘The Chase’ & ‘Holey Moley’ Return & ‘Who Do You Believe?’ Premieres
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.