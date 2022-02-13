‘State of the Union’ Examines a Disintegrating Marriage in Season 2

Can this marriage be saved? Should it? Heady questions to tackle on Valentine’s Day, launch date for the wittily bittersweet second season of writer Nick Hornby’s Emmy-winning romantic-dramedy anthology, State of the Union.
Airing over 10 nights, each episode, directed by Stephen Frears, is comprised of a brisk but deep 10-minute conversation. (This can all be binge-watched in one greedy gulp on AMC+ and Sundance Now.)
Marvelously and sensitively acted by Brendan Gleeson (mostly masking his Irish brogue) and Patricia Clarkson, the vignettes tell the story of Ellen and Scott, a well-off Connecticut couple whose 30-year marriage appears to be sputtering to an unhappy demise.
“I think I want a divorce,” Ellen tells a flabbergasted Scott in the first of their weekly meetings in a trendy coffee shop. (They’re the warm-up for the trip upstairs to marriage counseling.) Over the weeks, the two observe how far they’ve drifted apart, discussing matters of faith, intimacy, fidelity, even taste in movies.
An Estranged Couple Fights for Their Marriage in 'State of the Union'
For comic relief, Scott’s blustery interactions with a playful nonbinary barista (Esco Jouléy) reveal how he’s evolving and expanding his worldview. “I can’t just go on being me, not if I want to stay married to you,” he realizes. But will it ever be enough?
State of the Union, Season Premiere, Monday, February 14, 10/9c, SundanceTV
