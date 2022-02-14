Happy Valentine’s Day! Veteran actors Brendan Gleeson and Patricia Clarkson shine in a second season of State of the Union, a bittersweet romantic dramedy unfolding in 10-minute chapters. This Is Us star Justin Hartley and his new bride play alongside other newlyweds in a prime-time Valentine’s edition of The Price Is Right. Comedian Ali Wong riffs on romance in her third stand-up special for Netflix. Thrills and spills await viewers of NBC’s live coverage of Women’s Downhill Alpine Skiing at the Winter Olympics.
‘State of the Union,’ Newlywed Game on ‘Price Is Right,’ Ali Wong on Netflix, Downhill Skiing at the Olympics
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
