Stellan Skarsgard walks around naked at home

Stellan Skarsgard walks naked around his home.
The 69-year-old actor has revealed that he is comfortable being nude and has a "relaxed relationship" with his private parts.
Stellan told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I walk around naked at home. When school friends thought storks brought babies, I told them how they were really made. I have a very relaxed relationship with my genitals."
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor also revealed that he is often confused for fellow Hollywood star Liam Neeson.
Stellan said: "People mistake me for Liam Neeson."
The star's latest project is the Norwegian film 'Hope' in which he plays husband Tomas, with the story based on one of his friends in real life.
Stellan told his close pal: "Don't worry, I won't be exactly you, I will play someone much nicer."
The 'Mamma Mia!' actor revealed that performing "between the lines" is the key to good acting.
Stellan said: "The way I act is between the lines. When everybody speaks all the time, that's television."
Skarsgard previously explained how he didn't want children to grow up thinking "violence is like a 'Star Wars' film" after scenes in his war movie 'The Painted Bird' were criticised.
Stellan - who previously starred in Marvel movies such as 'Thor' and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' - "There's much less violence [in 'The Painted Bird'] than in any Marvel film - the difference is that when there is violence, it is taken seriously.
"Violence is not pleasant and should not be pleasant. So you can criticise the film for not showing pleasant or sexy or sweet enough violence, but this is depicting violence as something brutal, which it is to the people exposed to it.
"I don't want kids to grow up thinking violence is like a 'Star Wars' film where 150 storm troopers die, and you don't spend one second thinking about their wives and children! Violence has consequences, and you also have to have films that acknowledge that."
