Steve Guttenberg: Being a movie star is the best job

Steve Guttenberg thinks being a film star is the best job in the world.
The 62-year-old actor - who has starred in movies such as 'Three Men and a Baby' and the 'Police Academy' franchise - admits he's lived his dream by working in Hollywood.
He shared: "Being a movie star is the number one job in the world! You get picked up, taken to work, they call you by your last name: ‘Hello, Mr Guttenberg, hello, Mr Clooney. Would you like a breakfast burrito?’ I’d love one, thanks!"
Despite this, Steve thinks it's important to remain humble and to understand that acting is a job, rather than just a lifestyle.
He said: "My work ethic and my nature come from my mom and dad.
"We’re working-class people and even at times when I got paid enormous amounts of money, that didn’t change the way I worked: I got up early, I made sure I had my tools, and I worked. The reality is, it’s a job. If you believe you’re a celebrity, you’re f*****, pardon my French."
Steve starred alongside the likes of Tom Selleck and Ted Danson in 'Three Men and a Baby'.
And he's explained that spending time with such big-name stars had some residual benefits.
He told the Guardian newspaper: "There’s nothing like being with superstars. The three of us created such a stir! Tom and Ted really know how to live and we’d create pandemonium in the restaurants.
"With Tom and Ted - forget it! You can’t go more than one step without being mobbed! They were both so great-looking, but in relationships, whereas I was single. So hordes and hordes of women would come over and eventually they would trickle down to me hahaha!"
