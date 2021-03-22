Steve Harvey didn't want to like Michael B. Jordan

Steve Harvey "tried not to like" Michael B. Jordan.
The 'Family Feud' star's youngest daughter, Lori Harvey, has been dating the 'Black Panther' actor for several months and the 64-year-old actor joked he had looked for "something wrong" with his offspring's boyfriend because he hasn't always been a fan of her partners in the past.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', he said: “You know what, I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him.
“Because I got rid of all of them. All of them/.
“Some of them snuck in through the back door and lasted a lot longer than I wanted.”
But ultimately, the comic has found the 'Creed' actor to be one of the "nicest guys" he's ever met and he hopes his relationship with Lori works out.
He added: “This guy is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys.
“I met his father, I sat up with him, we’ve talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him.
“I’m hoping this lasts because this is a really, really good guy… And I can’t whoop him!”
Meanwhile, it was recently claimed the 33-year-old actor's family had also given their seal of approval to his romance with the 24-year-old model.
A source said: “Michael B. Jordan’s family loves Lori, and vice versa. Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She’s lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly.
“Her friends also think he’s great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship. Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags.
“They’re both totally invested, committed and very happy.”
Last month, Michael pulled out all the stops for a romantic Valentine's Day gesture for his girlfriend when he rented out an entire aquarium for their date and had it decorated with flower petals and candles.
Posting a video of the romantic scene on her Instagram Story, Lori wrote: “My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this [heart eyes emoji] (sic)”
The surprises didn’t stop there either, as Lori was then treated to a luxurious dinner inside the aquarium, before the couple returned home, only for her to discover dozens of roses, candles, and a bubble bath, which had all been arranged whilst the couple were out on their date.
