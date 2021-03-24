Steven Yeun & Ali Wong Team for A24 TV Series ‘BEEF’ From Lee Sung Jin

There’s exciting news about the upcoming dramedy from Best Actor Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (Minari) and Ali Wong: The show, which we now know will be about a road rage incident that slowly consumes their every waking thought and action, will be called BEEF.
And, the 10-episode dramedy from A24 (which produced Minari) has found a home at Netflix following a bidding battle between other streamers including Amazon and Apple.
Yeun and Wong, reportedly attached as executive producers, join creator, writer, and showrunner of the limited series, Lee Sung Jin.
'Beacon 23': Lena Headey to Star in, Executive Produce Sci-Fi Thriller for Spectrum and AMC
This will serve as Yeun’s first live-action TV role since his turn as Glenn Rhee on The Walking Dead, in which he appeared for several seasons from 2010 to 2016. Glenn was savagely murdered by Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s new-at-the-time villain, Negan. He’s currently charming audiences with his portrayal of Jacob, a hard-working father trying to make a better life for his family, in Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari.
Comedian Wong has appeared in her own Netflix comedy specials and helmed the streamer’s rom-com Always Be My Maybe. Her TV credits also include American Housewife, Tuca & Bertie, and Big Mouth.
Sung Jin, who co-executive produces FX’s Dave, has previously worked on shows such as Undone, Tuca & Bertie, and Silicon Valley. He’s currently developing the pilot for Showtime’s Omniverse with Kanye West, Jaden Smith, and Scooter Braun. BEEF joins A24’s growing collection of shows including Ramy, Euphoria, and Moonbase 8. Stay tuned to see which network or streamer wins the rights.
BEEF, TBA, Netflix
