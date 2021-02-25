Stevie Wonder planning to move to Ghana

Stevie Wonder is planning to move to Ghana.
The 70-year-old singer - who has nine children with five women - wants to relocate to West Africa in a bid to protect future generations of his family from racial injustice in America.
He told Oprah Winfrey: "I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana, because I'm going to do that."
Asked if he plans to move permanently, the 'Superstition' hitmaker added:
When asked if he plans to relocate permanently, the star replied, "I am, because I don't want to see my children's children's children have to say, 'Oh, please like me. Please respect me. Please know that I am important. Please value me.' What kinda [life is that]?"
This isn't the first time the 'Higher Ground' singer has discussed the idea of moving to Ghana.
In 1994, he reportedly told a gathering of the International Association of African American Music in Washington that he had fallen in love with the country and found "there's more of a sense of community there."
Last month, to mark Martin Luther King Jr. day, Stevie wrote a letter to the late civil rights leader addressing the "lack of progress" around racial inequality.
He wrote: "Dear Dr. King, I met you when I was 14 years of age. You were a true hero and you became an inspiration...
"It is painful to know that needle has not moved one iota. For 36 years, we've had a national holiday honoring your birthday and principles, yet you would not believe the lack of progress. It makes me physically sick. I am sick of politicians trying to find an easy solution to a 400-year problem.(sic)"
The note also included a call to action for "all those in the Senate to speak truth to what they know they can physically see and begin the steps towards accountability, forgiveness and then healing."
