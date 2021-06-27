Storm Keating facing one year of recovery after spinal surgery

Storm Keating is facing a full year of recovery following her emergency spinal surgery in March.
The 39-year-old beauty was rushed hospital earlier this year and underwent surgery after a prolapsed disc escalated into Cauda Equina Syndrome, a severe spinal stenosis that causes the nerves in the lower back to become severely compressed.
And Storm has now revealed she has to allow 12 months for her nerves to completely heal.
She said: “You’ve got to give the nerves 12 months post-surgery. It’s a long time to wait but between now and then I’m on a rigorous programme that will ease up as I get stronger.
“It wasn’t until the surgeon said it was a success that I broke down. ThenI had a couple of weeks with waves of emotions. You start to panic. You realise what your life would’ve looked like and that I wouldn’t have been able to drive to school, or gone on holidays.”
Storm is still going through her rehabilitation, and said her health scare has made her pay more attention to her body.
Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, she said: “My view definitely changed a lot since I had that scare. I’m still going through rehabilitation at the minute. I’m not 100 per cent perfect, but I’m very guilty of never making time for myself. I don’t have a good balance. But now I believe you can’t ignore your body. You’ve got to make time and look after yourself.”
The model – who is married to Ronan Keating, with whom she has Cooper, four, and Coco, 15 months – revealed in March she had experienced “the most frightening week” of her life following her health scare.
She wrote at the time: “It's been a long and trialling week, the most frightening week of my life.
“But I feel so utterly grateful to Dr Syed Aftab and all the amazing specialists, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and aids at #CromwellHospital who have assisted me through this.
“On Saturday I was rushed in with what we already knew was a very bad prolapsed disc, which had more recently escalated to the point where it needed surgical intervention.
“Whilst stabilising in hospital however, this then escalated to Cauda Equina Compression/Syndrome which required emergency spinal surgery to avoid permanent damage.
“If it wasn't for Dr Aftab and his acute diligence, care, attentiveness and skills, I would not be walking out of this hospital with the prospects of leading the normal life I had always envisioned I would. (sic)”
